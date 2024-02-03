Picks, predictions for No. 17 Utah State vs. San Diego State on Saturday, Feb. 3

Two of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference will duke it out on Saturday as the No. 17 Utah State Aggies hit the road to battle the San Diego State Aztecs. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Utah State (19-2, 7-1 MWC) cruises into this matchup on a three-game win streak and most recently squashed San Jose State in an 82-61 blowout on Tuesday. The Aggies shot 60% from the field to the Spartans’ 39.3%, allowing them to build a sizable lead in the second half and never look back. Great Osobor led with 31 points in the win.

San Diego State (16-5, 5-3 MWC) has dropped three of its last five games and were last bested in a 79-71 loss to Colorado State on Tuesday. The Aztecs trailed for most of this contest and any time they’d mount a comeback, the Rams would always have an answer to push them back. Reese Waters put up 17 points in the loss.

This should be a competitive matchup as its a battle of two teams ranked in the top 30 in both KenPom and NET. Utah State’s strength on both sides of the floor comes from within the paint. On offense, the Aggies are shooting 58.1% from two and have limited opponents to just a 6.3% block rate. On defense, they are limiting offensive rebounds with a rate of just 23.7%. The likes of Aztec forwards Jaedon LeDee and Elijah Saunders will have their work cut out for them down low.

What this game means for Utah State

Utah State has been rolling and is currently sitting atop the MWC standings. While impressive, they are just 1-2 in Quad 1 games so far this season. A win here would be a huge resume boost for the Aggies and allow for them to maintain their grip atop the league as the month of February gets going.

What this game means for San Diego State

San Diego State has been up and down for the past few weeks, which is understandable considering how top heavy the MWC is this season. However, a few more losses would put the Aztecs in NCAA Tournament bubble territory and they’d want to avoid that. They need to begin stacking victories and it begins with handling business at home here.

Utah State vs. San Diego State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -5.5

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: SDSU -250, USU +205

Pick: Utah State +5.5