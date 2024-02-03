Picks, predictions for Texas vs. TCU on Saturday, Feb. 3

The Texas Longhorns take on the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs in a Big XII matchup on Saturday, February 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET from Forth Worth Texas, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -4.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: TCU -192, Texas +160

Texas (14-7, 3-5 Big XII) has faced down an extremely challenging stretch of conference games over the last several weeks. They kept No. 4 Houston within four points, ending with a close loss at home. They fell to BYU, but grabbed wins over No. 23 Oklahoma and No. 18 Baylor. The Longhorns rank 35th at KenPom and 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Longhorns are 2-5 this season against teams that are currently ranked. They shoot 48% from the field, ranking 28th in the nation, and 37.4% from the three-point line, ranking 32nd. Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas leads the team with 17.7 points per game, and Dillon Mitchell adds a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game.

TCU (16-5, 5-3 Big XII) has also recently played an extremely challenging stretch of games, with six of their last eight matchups coming against ranked opponents. They went 5-3 in that stretch and 4-2 against their ranked opponents. Their biggest recent win came over No. 4 Houston, who they beat in a one-point victory, and against No. 18 Baylor, who they defeated 105-102 in overtime.

The Horned Frogs rank 22nd overall at KenPom and 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They rank 15th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 83.7 points per game, and ninth in assists (18 per game) and steals (9.4 per game). Forward Emmanuel Miller leads the team with a team-high 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Pick: TCU -4.5

The Horned Frogs have played significantly better against top-ranked opponents than the Longhorns have this season. Texas will, oddly enough, be one of the easier teams that the Frogs have faced recently. With TCU’s recent ranked wins not far in the rearview, I don’t see them having too much trouble at home against Texas.