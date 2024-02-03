Predicting every main card fight of UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze-Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday, February 3. The prelims are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET followed by the main card getting going at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will have coverage of both.

A pair of lightweights, #13 Renato Moicano and #15 Drew Dober face off in the co-main event. The main event will feature two top-15 middleweights as #8 Roman Dolidze takes on #11 Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov is a -175 betting favorite as Dolidze enters with +145 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Imavov to win by KO (+215), according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s break down the main card and make some predictions for UFC Vegas 85.

UFC Fight Night predictions

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke

A good matchup between two welterweights, Urbina is fresh off a second-round TKO win over Orion Cosce while Radtke defeated Mike Mathetha at UFC 293 last September in his debut. Urbina has a considerable height advantage at 6’3” compared to Radtke who is 5’9”. He also brings a 75” reach, I think Urbina utilizes his striking ability and wins this one by KO.

Prediction: Urbina to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+200 on DK)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Mahkmud Muradov

Khizriev is a former Dana White Contender Series standout who is unbeaten last defeating Denis Tiuliulin by second-round submission. Muradov is a seasoned veteran, who has been fighting at the UFC level since September 2019. Khizriev faces a tough test in Muradov and despite being a slight underdog, I’m siding with Muradov to get the job done.

Prediction: Muradov by Decision (+350 on DK)

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

Araujo secured a much-needed decision win over Jennifer Maia last October. However, she has lost 3 of her last four fights. Silva is a big-time -355 betting favorite and for good reason, I think she controls the pace and emerges victorious in this bout.

Prediction: Silva by Decision (-150 on DK)

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Each time Brown gets a chance to earn his signature win and turn the corner, he loses. Against unranked fighters, he is unbeatable and now lining up across from him is another one in 39-year-old Muslim Salikhov. “Rude Boy” should have no problems putting away the savvy vet, give me Brown by submission.

Prediction: Brown by submission (+350 on DK)

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

A matchup between two experienced lightweights, Dober has the heavier hands and KO potential. Moicano can be deadly when he gets his opponent on the mat and likes to seek a submission finish. In a battle of contrasting styles, expect this to go under 3 rounds.

Prediction: UNDER 2.5 alt rounds (-270 on DK)

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Both fighters are itching to get back in the win column, but for Imavov this is far more important. A loss to Sean Strickland followed up with a No Contest result against Chris Curtis halted any momentum he had generated last year.

Dolidze is very dangerous and had his four-fight win streak snapped by a skilled Marvin Vettori last March. Imavov’s body language early should indicate what type of night he’ll have. In these types of fights, the more experienced fighter tends to walk away with the win. Give me Dolidze in a submission finish.

Prediction: Dolidze by submission (+550)