Olympic US Marathon trials 2024: Start time, course map, live stream, how to watch

The US Olympic marathon trials get underway on Saturday, February 3 in Orlando, Florida. American runners will compete for one of the six qualifying spots to represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With that said, there will only be three men's slots and three women's slots so, the three athletes that make it on the podium and the next top 3 in line will be secure for the Olympics in July.

Race schedule — Saturday, February 3

The marathon will run at the same time with a 10-minute staggered start.

Men’s start time: 10:10 a.m. EST

Women’s start time: 10:20 a.m. EST

How to watch

Live stream: Peacock from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC from 12-3:30 p.m. EST (taped delay)

Course map

The race will take place in downtown Orlando, Florida near Lake Eola Park on a flat route with few turns. Athletes will run one 2.2-mile loop through the streets of Orlando’s downtown business district, then shift to three 8-mile loops to the Milk District and back.

Get a full view of the course here.

Weather

The Orlando location has been a controversial choice due to the higher temperatures. Long distance running is ideal when the weather is in the 40s or 50s. This race was originally scheduled for 12 p.m. ET but 88 competitors submitted a letter complaining about the issues the time would create with heat. The race was moved to 10 a.m., and while that will help, the end of the race will be tough. The temperature at start time is projected at 54 degree, but feeling like 61. By noon, it will be 64 and feeling like 72, so it won’t be great.

Prize money

Last week, USA Track and Field and other local community organizers of the event announced a prize purse totaling $600,000 to be distributed by the top 10 runners. Check out the full breakdown below.

1st: $80,000

2nd: $65,000

3rd: $55,000

4th: $25,000

5th: $20,000

6th: $15,000

7th: $13,000

8th: $11,000

9th: $9,000

10th: $7,000