Odds for UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze-Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday, February 3

UFC Fight Night returns this Saturday, February 3 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a 13-fight card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between #8 Roman Dolidze and #11 Nassourdine Imavov to close out.

Preliminary card coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET. The whole card will air on ESPN+.

Dolidze (12-2) had his four-fight winning streak snapped last March in a loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. The 35-year-old has won four of six by KO since making his octagon debut in July 2020. However, his last win came back in December 2022 over Jack Hermansson.

Imavov (12-4) fights out of France and is coming off a chaotic 2023, including a loss to Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in January. At UFC 289 his fight with Chris Curtis ended in a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads. The 28-year-old needs a win to create upward momentum in a stacked middleweight division.

Imavov is a -170 betting favorite as Dolidze enters with +142 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Imavov to win by decision (+240).

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Roman Dolidze: +145

Nassourdine Imavov: -175

Renato Moicano: -192

Drew Dober: +160

Randy Brown: -265

Muslim Salikhov: +215

Natalia Silva: -355

Viviane Araujo: +280

Aliaskhab Khizriev: -142

Makhmud Muradov: +120

Gilbert Urbina: -198

Charlie Radtke: +164

Preliminary card

Molly McCann: -258

Diana Belbita: +210

Azat Maksum: -258

Charles Johnson: +210

Themba Gorimbo: -245

Pete Rodriguez: +200

Jeong Yeong Lee: -175

Blake Bilder: +145

Julija Stoliarenko: -148

Luana Carolina: +124

Marquel Mederos: -135

Landon Quinones: +114

Thomas Peterson: -175

Jamal Pogues: +145