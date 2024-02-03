 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze-Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday, February 3

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Mike Turay
UFC 289: Imavov v Curtis Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night returns this Saturday, February 3 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a 13-fight card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between #8 Roman Dolidze and #11 Nassourdine Imavov to close out.

Preliminary card coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET. The whole card will air on ESPN+.

Dolidze (12-2) had his four-fight winning streak snapped last March in a loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. The 35-year-old has won four of six by KO since making his octagon debut in July 2020. However, his last win came back in December 2022 over Jack Hermansson.

Imavov (12-4) fights out of France and is coming off a chaotic 2023, including a loss to Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in January. At UFC 289 his fight with Chris Curtis ended in a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads. The 28-year-old needs a win to create upward momentum in a stacked middleweight division.

Imavov is a -170 betting favorite as Dolidze enters with +142 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Imavov to win by decision (+240).

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Roman Dolidze: +145
Nassourdine Imavov: -175

Renato Moicano: -192
Drew Dober: +160

Randy Brown: -265
Muslim Salikhov: +215

Natalia Silva: -355
Viviane Araujo: +280

Aliaskhab Khizriev: -142
Makhmud Muradov: +120

Gilbert Urbina: -198
Charlie Radtke: +164

Preliminary card

Molly McCann: -258
Diana Belbita: +210

Azat Maksum: -258
Charles Johnson: +210

Themba Gorimbo: -245
Pete Rodriguez: +200

Jeong Yeong Lee: -175
Blake Bilder: +145

Julija Stoliarenko: -148
Luana Carolina: +124

Marquel Mederos: -135
Landon Quinones: +114

Thomas Peterson: -175
Jamal Pogues: +145

More From DraftKings Network