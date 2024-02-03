Odds for UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze-Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday, February 3

UFC Fight Night returns this Saturday, February 3 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a 13-fight card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between #8 Roman Dolidze and #11 Nassourdine Imavov to close out.
Preliminary card coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET. The whole card will air on ESPN+.
Dolidze (12-2) had his four-fight winning streak snapped last March in a loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. The 35-year-old has won four of six by KO since making his octagon debut in July 2020. However, his last win came back in December 2022 over Jack Hermansson.
Imavov (12-4) fights out of France and is coming off a chaotic 2023, including a loss to Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in January. At UFC 289 his fight with Chris Curtis ended in a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads. The 28-year-old needs a win to create upward momentum in a stacked middleweight division.
Imavov is a -170 betting favorite as Dolidze enters with +142 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Imavov to win by decision (+240).
Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Roman Dolidze: +145
Nassourdine Imavov: -175
Renato Moicano: -192
Drew Dober: +160
Randy Brown: -265
Muslim Salikhov: +215
Natalia Silva: -355
Viviane Araujo: +280
Aliaskhab Khizriev: -142
Makhmud Muradov: +120
Gilbert Urbina: -198
Charlie Radtke: +164
Preliminary card
Molly McCann: -258
Diana Belbita: +210
Azat Maksum: -258
Charles Johnson: +210
Themba Gorimbo: -245
Pete Rodriguez: +200
Jeong Yeong Lee: -175
Blake Bilder: +145
Julija Stoliarenko: -148
Luana Carolina: +124
Marquel Mederos: -135
Landon Quinones: +114
Thomas Peterson: -175
Jamal Pogues: +145