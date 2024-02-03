NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 3

There are six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, but only five come in the main DraftKings DFS slate. That limits managers when it comes to adding value plays in lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $5,000

The veteran forward has been on a tear recently, averaging 34.2 DKFP over the last six games. After having a couple relatively down outings, Barnes roared back with 35 DKFP in his last game against the Pacers. The Kings starter should be able keep his production up against a Bulls squad which ranks 22nd in points allowed to opposing small forwards.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers, $4,500

Cam Reddish remains out for the Lakers and Jarred Vanderbilt is also sidelined, which means Hachimura should take on a bigger role. He’s averaging 28.6 DKFP per game over the last three contests and despite the Knicks having a good defense, has a favorable matchup. New York is a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,200

The Bucks shooting guard has been on a decline recently despite getting heavy minutes, largely due to his 15% clip from behind the arc over the last three games. He has an excellent chance to break out of his mini-slump tonight against the Mavericks, who are last in the league when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. This should be a high-scoring game, which makes Beasley a strong play at this price point.