Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

There are just six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by a primetime encounter on ABC. Even with a truncated slate, there’s plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Hawks (-105)

The Warriors star is back in the All-Star Game behind his pinpoint marksmanship from behind the arc. Curry has gone over this line four times in the last six games, shooting 47.3% from deep during that stretch. The Hawks are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to limiting opponents from deep, ranking 28th in the league in opponent three-point percentage. Look for Curry to clear this line Saturday.

Domantas Sabonis 15+ rebounds vs. Bulls (+125)

The official over/under on Sabonis’ rebounding prop is set at 13.5 but you can take an alternate line slightly above that for plus money. The Kings big man got snubbed from the All-Star Game, and he might take it out on the Bulls. Sabonis has averaged 15.7 rebounds per game over the last six contests, including two games with 20+ rebounds. He should be able to get to 15 or more against a league-average Chicago side when it comes to opponent rebounds allowed.

Jalen Brunson over 32.5 points vs. Lakers (-120)

The Knicks point guard has been on fire during this nine-game winning streak, averaging 32.6 points per game. He’s gone over this mark three times, but has two unders at 32 points each. The Lakers give up 122.8 points per game on the road, which ranks 28th in the league. Look for Brunson to go off Saturday night in primetime at home.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Bucks (+150)

Doncic’s combined points-rebounds-assists line sits at 59.5, which seems a bit too high to confidently bet on at -125 to the over and -105 on the under. His triple-double prop seems much more reasonable, especially since he’s logged three triple-doubles in the last six games. He’s come a combined seven rebounds and assists away from making it six triple-doubles in six games, and was a rebound and assist away from logging on against the Bucks in the last game. Kyrie Irving is unlikely to play, which means Doncic should rack up a big stat line tonight.