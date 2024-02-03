 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates as starting lineup set in Busch Light Clash heats on Saturday

We’ve got updates as Saturday qualifying heats settles lineups for the last chance Sunday qualifying at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

By David Fucillo
A general overall aerial view of the temporary asphalt racetrack at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California prior to the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR season starts in two weeks at the Daytona 500, but in the meantime, the Cup Series will run its annual Busch Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. The exhibition race does not impact the regular season but does give drivers a chance to get back used to the competitive circuit.

The race is scheduled for Sunday and is preceded by two rounds of qualifying across Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, there will be four qualifying heats starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The starting lineups for each of the four heats will be determined by practice at 6 p.m. The fastest gets the Q1 pole, second fastest gets Q2 pole, third gets Q3 pole, fourth gets Q4 pole, fifth gets second spot in Q1, and so forth.

The top five in each qualifying heat clinches a spot in Sunday’s race. The rest of the field will then compete in a Last Chance Qualifying race on Sunday ahead of the main race.

We’ll be providing updates throughout practice and qualifying.

Heat No. 1 Pole Winner: TBD
Heat No. 2 Pole Winner: TBD
Heat No. 3 Pole Winner: TBD
Heat No. 4 Pole Winner: TBD

Here is the full entry list for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

2024 Busch Clash at the Coliseum entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Qualifying heat
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Josh Berry 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Kyle Busch 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Noah Gragson 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Kaz Grala 15 TBD
15 Josh Williams 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Martin Truex Jr 19 TBD
18 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
19 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
20 Joey Logano 22 TBD
21 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
22 William Byron 24 TBD
23 Daniel Hemric 31 TBD
24 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
25 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
26 Ryan Preece 41 TBD
27 John H. Nemechek 42 TBD
28 Erik Jones 43 TBD
29 Tyler Reddick 45 TBD
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 TBD
31 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
32 Justin Haley 51 TBD
33 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
34 Zane Smith 71 TBD
35 Carson Hocevar 77 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

