The 2024 NASCAR season starts in two weeks at the Daytona 500, but in the meantime, the Cup Series will run its annual Busch Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. The exhibition race does not impact the regular season but does give drivers a chance to get back used to the competitive circuit.

The race is scheduled for Sunday and is preceded by two rounds of qualifying across Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, there will be four qualifying heats starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The starting lineups for each of the four heats will be determined by practice at 6 p.m. The fastest gets the Q1 pole, second fastest gets Q2 pole, third gets Q3 pole, fourth gets Q4 pole, fifth gets second spot in Q1, and so forth.

The top five in each qualifying heat clinches a spot in Sunday’s race. The rest of the field will then compete in a Last Chance Qualifying race on Sunday ahead of the main race.

