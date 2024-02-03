NASCAR qualifying: Start time, live stream, TV channel for first round qualifying for Busch Light Clash

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend with the annual exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will run on Sunday, two weeks before the Daytona 500 kicks off the 2024 season.

The field and starting lineup will be determined between practice and 25-lap qualifying heats on Saturday, and then a last chance qualifying race on Sunday. Practice and the qualifying heats will air on FS1 while the last chance race and the Busch Clash will air on Fox. A live stream will be available Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports App.

Practice starts at 6 p.m. ET and will determine the starting lineup for the four qualifying heats. The fastest practice time in the final sessions earns pole position in Heat 1, second-fastest on pole for Heat 2, third-fastest on pole for Heat 3 and fourth-fastest in practice on pole for Heat 4, and so on.

The heat races will run at approximately 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:15 p.m. The top five finishers in each heat will automatically advance to the Sunday night Busch Clash at the Coliseum race. Drivers who finish worse than fifth in their respective heat will advance to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier race. The top two finishers in the LCQ will advance to the Clash and start 21st and 22nd, respectively. There will be no overtime in the qualifying heats or the LCQ.

How to watch practice qualifying heats

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

How to watch qualifying heats

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 8:30-9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

How to watch last chance qualifying for the Busch Light Clash

Date: Sunday, February 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Entry list