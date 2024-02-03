 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: Start time, live stream, TV channel for first round qualifying for Busch Light Clash

We go over how you can watch the NASCAR qualifying events for the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Chase Elliott, 9, and Ty Gibbs, 54, battle for track position during their last chance qualifier during the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend with the annual exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will run on Sunday, two weeks before the Daytona 500 kicks off the 2024 season.

The field and starting lineup will be determined between practice and 25-lap qualifying heats on Saturday, and then a last chance qualifying race on Sunday. Practice and the qualifying heats will air on FS1 while the last chance race and the Busch Clash will air on Fox. A live stream will be available Fox Sports Live and on the Fox Sports App.

Practice starts at 6 p.m. ET and will determine the starting lineup for the four qualifying heats. The fastest practice time in the final sessions earns pole position in Heat 1, second-fastest on pole for Heat 2, third-fastest on pole for Heat 3 and fourth-fastest in practice on pole for Heat 4, and so on.

The heat races will run at approximately 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:15 p.m. The top five finishers in each heat will automatically advance to the Sunday night Busch Clash at the Coliseum race. Drivers who finish worse than fifth in their respective heat will advance to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier race. The top two finishers in the LCQ will advance to the Clash and start 21st and 22nd, respectively. There will be no overtime in the qualifying heats or the LCQ.

How to watch practice qualifying heats

Date: Saturday, February 3
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

How to watch qualifying heats

Date: Saturday, February 3
Time: 8:30-9:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

How to watch last chance qualifying for the Busch Light Clash

Date: Sunday, February 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Entry list

2024 Busch Clash at the Coliseum entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Qualifying heat
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Josh Berry 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Kyle Busch 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Noah Gragson 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Kaz Grala 15 TBD
15 Josh Williams 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Martin Truex Jr 19 TBD
18 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
19 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
20 Joey Logano 22 TBD
21 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
22 William Byron 24 TBD
23 Daniel Hemric 31 TBD
24 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
25 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
26 Ryan Preece 41 TBD
27 John H. Nemechek 42 TBD
28 Erik Jones 43 TBD
29 Tyler Reddick 45 TBD
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 TBD
31 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
32 Justin Haley 51 TBD
33 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
34 Zane Smith 71 TBD
35 Carson Hocevar 77 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

