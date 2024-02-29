Watch EDGE Chop Robinson run a 4.48 40-yard dash at 2024 NFL Combine [VIDEO]

Penn State defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson just set the 40-yard dash ablaze, running an official 4.48. His 1.54 10-yard split is the fastest in NFL history for an EDGE rusher over 250 pounds. The Nittany Lion rusher measured in at 6 ft. 3 and 254 pounds. He was in the second group of defensive linemen running the 40-yard dash on Thursday afternoon and was nearly .20 seconds faster than anyone from the first group.

Robinson began his career at Maryland but spent only one year with the Terrapins before transferring to Penn State as a sophomore. All told, in his career, he played in 30 games with 11.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. His first season at Penn State in 2022 was his best, tallying 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 12 games. Robinson is currently projected to be a late first-round draft pick, but it wouldn’t be surprising if his results in the 40-yard dash turned some heads and caused his draft stock to rise.