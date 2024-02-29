NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Thursday, February 29 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The momentum is ROLLING right now.

Fresh off another perfect 5/5 day, I have hit 13 of my last 14 NBA player props across these articles.

It’s a medium-sized slate tonight, as 16 teams are in action throughout the association. In this article, I’m going to break down four of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors

Don’t look now, but coming off the bench might just be the key to “saving” Thompson’s career, or at least extending his stay with the Warriors.

The elite sharpshooter has lived up to that label since his move to the pine. Klay has racked up at least 23 points in back-to-back games, thriving in his new role as the second-unit scoring injection for Steve Kerr.

The Splash Bro has garnered a usage rate of 26% or higher in four of his last five contests, which is reflected in the fact that his shot volume hasn’t dipped since being moved to the bench.

We don’t even need another 20-point performance from Thompson tonight. As long as he stays aggressive and maintains even 75% of his recent form, he should have little trouble cruising to 16 against a decimated Knicks defense.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

In a mostly-lost season for the Hawks, Johnson has emerged as a legitimate cornerstone piece for the franchise to move forward with.

The former first-rounder from Duke has taken a massive leap this season, averaging 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, compared to his respective 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in the prior year.

With Trae Young sidelined, he’s taken full advantage of his opportunity to become one of Atlanta’s go-to offensive options. Johnson has racked up at least 21 points in each of the Hawks’ two games following Young’s injury, seeing a usage rate of 22.5% in both matchups as well.

I’m opting for this combo prop instead of points or rebounds straight-up because I believe there’s a slight advantage for each line, which creates an expanded edge in the combined market. Johnson’s points prop is set at 16.5 and his rebounds line is 9.5, which he has cleared in four straight games.

Tonight, he draws an extremely favorable matchup against the struggling Nets. As long as this game isn’t a 40-point blowout at halftime, Johnson should hit this total.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

4.5 stocks seems daunting, but Wembanyama has hit it with blocks alone in three of his last four games.

Sexton has hit this total in four of his last five games, racking up a whopping 10 combined steals over his last two.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Thursday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.