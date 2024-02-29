Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for March 4-7

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.
Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:
- 5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)
- Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal
When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks
Streams for all breaks will run Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!
Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule
Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 7...
Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!
Monday, March 4
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $35.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $85.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $279.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 45 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 45 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Tuesday, March 5
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 1
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $85.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $299.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 60 ELITE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Wednesday, March 6
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 1
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Thursday, March 7
Break #1 (SINGLE FIGHTER, UFC PREMIER) - $249.99 dropping @ 10:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 20 BREAK EXCLUSIVE Legendary Packs
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 3:00 p.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.
Note on Multi Purchase
Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:
- 2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25
- 4 Hours following start of drop: Increase to Unlimited
PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Tee Box (ELITE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
- 6 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - 4.997 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.784 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack
- REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack
2024 Tee Box (RARE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack
- 6 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - 3.869 per pack
- RARE - 1.620 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.512 per pack
- LEGENDARY - None
- REIGNMAKER - None
UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Glove Touch VENDETTA Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- Three (3) LEGENDARY+ cards per pack
- 8 Cards Per Pack
- All cards ELITE+
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - None
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 6.000 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 2.444 per pack
- REIGNMAKER - 0.157 per pack
- SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.398 per pack
