 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for March 4-7

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Reignmakers pack breaks!

By DK.Network.Editors

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.

Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:

  • 5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)
  • Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for all breaks will run Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 7...

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Monday, March 4

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $35.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $85.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $279.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 45 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 45 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Tuesday, March 5

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $85.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $299.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 60 ELITE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Wednesday, March 6

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Thursday, March 7

Break #1 (SINGLE FIGHTER, UFC PREMIER) - $249.99 dropping @ 10:00 a.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 20 BREAK EXCLUSIVE Legendary Packs
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 3:00 p.m. EST

  • Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.
  • Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.

Note on Multi Purchase

Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

  • 2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25
  • 4 Hours following start of drop: Increase to Unlimited

PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info

2024 Tee Box (ELITE) Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

  • ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
  • 6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

  • CORE - None
  • RARE - 4.997 per pack
  • RARE ROYAL - None
  • ELITE - 0.784 per pack
  • LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack
  • REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack

2024 Tee Box (RARE) Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

  • TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack
  • 6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

  • CORE - 3.869 per pack
  • RARE - 1.620 per pack
  • RARE ROYAL - None
  • ELITE - 0.512 per pack
  • LEGENDARY - None
  • REIGNMAKER - None

UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info

2024 Glove Touch VENDETTA Pack (Break Exclusive)

Pack Guarantees:

  • Three (3) LEGENDARY+ cards per pack
  • 8 Cards Per Pack
  • All cards ELITE+

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

  • CORE - None
  • RARE - None
  • RARE ROYAL - None
  • ELITE - 6.000 per pack
  • LEGENDARY - 2.444 per pack
  • REIGNMAKER - 0.157 per pack
  • SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.398 per pack

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

More From DraftKings Network