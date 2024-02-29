Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for March 4-7

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.

Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:

5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)

Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal

When/Where to Watch the Pack Breaks

Streams for all breaks will run Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 7...

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Monday, March 4

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $35.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $85.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $279.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 45 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 45 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Tuesday, March 5

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $85.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 25 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $299.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 60 ELITE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Wednesday, March 6

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 5

Thursday, March 7

Break #1 (SINGLE FIGHTER, UFC PREMIER) - $249.99 dropping @ 10:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 20 BREAK EXCLUSIVE Legendary Packs

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $89.99 dropping @ 3:00 p.m. EST

Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 25 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.

Note on Multi Purchase

Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25

4 Hours following start of drop: Increase to Unlimited

PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees:

ONE ELITE+ card per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - 4.997 per pack

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.784 per pack

LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack

REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack

Pack Guarantees:

TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - 3.869 per pack

RARE - 1.620 per pack

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.512 per pack

LEGENDARY - None

REIGNMAKER - None

UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees:

Three (3) LEGENDARY+ cards per pack

8 Cards Per Pack

All cards ELITE+

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - None

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 6.000 per pack

LEGENDARY - 2.444 per pack

REIGNMAKER - 0.157 per pack

SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.398 per pack

