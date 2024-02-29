Tracking the fastest 40-yard dash times recorded at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine brought over 300 prospects from this year’s draft class to Indianapolis, Indiana for meetings, interviews, and on-field drills this week ahead of the 2024 Draft. One of these drills is the 40-yard dash, which makes headlines every year as NFL scouts and mock draft creators attempt to determine where wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs will land in late April.

Wide receiver John Ross set the Combine’s 40-yard record in 2017 at 4.22 seconds. This year, the big names to watch in the 40-yard dash include wide receivers Roman Wilson (Michigan) and Xavier Worthy (Texas), as well as cornerback Daequan Hardy (Penn State), defensive back Tyler Owens (Texas Tech), and running backs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo (both Louisville).

Here, we’re keeping track of the best 40 times of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks will work on on Saturday, March 2, and defensive backs and tight ends will work out on Friday, March 1. The Combine is available to watch on NFL Network.