Tracking the fastest 40-yard dash times recorded at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

We keep track of who has the fastest 40 times throughout the 2024 NFL Combine.

By Grace McDermott
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine brought over 300 prospects from this year’s draft class to Indianapolis, Indiana for meetings, interviews, and on-field drills this week ahead of the 2024 Draft. One of these drills is the 40-yard dash, which makes headlines every year as NFL scouts and mock draft creators attempt to determine where wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs will land in late April.

Wide receiver John Ross set the Combine’s 40-yard record in 2017 at 4.22 seconds. This year, the big names to watch in the 40-yard dash include wide receivers Roman Wilson (Michigan) and Xavier Worthy (Texas), as well as cornerback Daequan Hardy (Penn State), defensive back Tyler Owens (Texas Tech), and running backs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo (both Louisville).

Here, we’re keeping track of the best 40 times of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks will work on on Saturday, March 2, and defensive backs and tight ends will work out on Friday, March 1. The Combine is available to watch on NFL Network.

Top 40 times 2024

Name Position School Height Weight 40 time
TBD

