Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for defensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine starts in earnest on Thursday, February 29th, as defensive linemen and linebackers run drills. Yes, they will be leaping on Leap Day! Today is when we get to see some truly athletic EDGE rushers test their abilities.
There are currently 10 defensive linemen in the Top 50 of the 2024 consensus big board over at Mock Draft Database. Seven are considered EDGE rushers and three defensive tackles.
DT Byron Murphy out of Texas has been getting a lot of hype and if not for his size, he’s likely be a Top 10 pick. The combine could help Murphy show that he can overcome his somewhat smaller frame with his superior quickness and athleticism.
The top EDGE player on the consensus board is Alabama’s Dallas Turner, but there are plenty of evaluators that have others like Florida Sate’s Jared Verse, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu and Penn State’s Demeioun (Chop) Robinson right up in the mix for the best DE in the draft.
Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.
- February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.
- March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.
- March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.
2024 Defensive Line measurements
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|10
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|10
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Adisa Isaac
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Austin Booker
|EDGE
|Kansas
|Braden Fiske
|IDL
|Florida State
|Braiden McGregor
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|Brandon Dorlus
|IDL
|Oregon
|Brennan Jackson
|EDGE
|Washington State
|Byron Murphy II
|IDL
|Texas
|Cedric Johnson
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Chris Braswell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Darius Robinson
|IDL
|Missouri
|David Ugwoegbu
|EDGE
|Houston
|DeWayne Carter
|IDL
|Duke
|Eric Watts
|EDGE
|UConn
|Eyabi Okie-Anoma
|EDGE
|Charlotte
|Fabien Lovett Sr.
|IDL
|Florida State
|Gabe Hall
|IDL
|Baylor
|Gabriel Murphy
|EDGE
|UCLA
|Jaden Crumedy
|IDL
|Mississippi State
|Jalyx Hunt
|EDGE
|Houston Christian
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|Javon Solomon
|EDGE
|Troy
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Jaylen Harrell
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|IDL
|Illinois
|Jonah Elliss
|EDGE
|Utah
|Jordan Jefferson
|IDL
|LSU
|Justin Eboigbe
|IDL
|Alabama
|Justin Rogers
|IDL
|Auburn
|Keith Randolph Jr.
|IDL
|Illinois
|Khalid Duke
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|Kris Jenkins
|IDL
|Michigan
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|Leonard Taylor III
|IDL
|Miami
|Logan Lee
|IDL
|Iowa
|Maason Smith
|IDL
|LSU
|Marcus Harris
|IDL
|Auburn
|Marshawn Kneeland
|EDGE
|Western Michigan
|McKinnley Jackson
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|Mekhi Wingo
|IDL
|LSU
|Michael Hall Jr.
|IDL
|Ohio State
|Mohamed Kamara
|EDGE
|Colorado State
|Myles Cole
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|Myles Murphy
|IDL
|North Carolina
|Nelson Ceaser
|EDGE
|Houston
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|IDL
|Clemson
|Solomon Byrd
|EDGE
|USC
|T'Vondre Sweat
|IDL
|Texas
|Trajan Jeffcoat
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|Tyler Davis
|IDL
|Clemson
|Xavier Thomas
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Zion Logue
|IDL
|Georgia
|Zion Tupuola-Fetui
|EDGE
|Washington