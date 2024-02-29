Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for defensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine starts in earnest on Thursday, February 29th, as defensive linemen and linebackers run drills. Yes, they will be leaping on Leap Day! Today is when we get to see some truly athletic EDGE rushers test their abilities.

There are currently 10 defensive linemen in the Top 50 of the 2024 consensus big board over at Mock Draft Database. Seven are considered EDGE rushers and three defensive tackles.

DT Byron Murphy out of Texas has been getting a lot of hype and if not for his size, he’s likely be a Top 10 pick. The combine could help Murphy show that he can overcome his somewhat smaller frame with his superior quickness and athleticism.

The top EDGE player on the consensus board is Alabama’s Dallas Turner, but there are plenty of evaluators that have others like Florida Sate’s Jared Verse, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu and Penn State’s Demeioun (Chop) Robinson right up in the mix for the best DE in the draft.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.

March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.

March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.