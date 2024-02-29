 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for defensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Combine

We discuss all of the measurements, 40-yard dashes and drill results for defensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
Linebacker Dallas Turner #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide defends in coverage during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Combine starts in earnest on Thursday, February 29th, as defensive linemen and linebackers run drills. Yes, they will be leaping on Leap Day! Today is when we get to see some truly athletic EDGE rushers test their abilities.

There are currently 10 defensive linemen in the Top 50 of the 2024 consensus big board over at Mock Draft Database. Seven are considered EDGE rushers and three defensive tackles.

DT Byron Murphy out of Texas has been getting a lot of hype and if not for his size, he’s likely be a Top 10 pick. The combine could help Murphy show that he can overcome his somewhat smaller frame with his superior quickness and athleticism.

The top EDGE player on the consensus board is Alabama’s Dallas Turner, but there are plenty of evaluators that have others like Florida Sate’s Jared Verse, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu and Penn State’s Demeioun (Chop) Robinson right up in the mix for the best DE in the draft.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

  • February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.
  • March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.
  • March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.

2024 Defensive Line measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State
Austin Booker EDGE Kansas
Braden Fiske IDL Florida State
Braiden McGregor EDGE Michigan
Bralen Trice EDGE Washington
Brandon Dorlus IDL Oregon
Brennan Jackson EDGE Washington State
Byron Murphy II IDL Texas
Cedric Johnson EDGE Mississippi
Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State
Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama
Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama
Darius Robinson IDL Missouri
David Ugwoegbu EDGE Houston
DeWayne Carter IDL Duke
Eric Watts EDGE UConn
Eyabi Okie-Anoma EDGE Charlotte
Fabien Lovett Sr. IDL Florida State
Gabe Hall IDL Baylor
Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA
Jaden Crumedy IDL Mississippi State
Jalyx Hunt EDGE Houston Christian
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Javon Solomon EDGE Troy
Javontae Jean-Baptiste EDGE Notre Dame
Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan
Jer'Zhan Newton IDL Illinois
Jonah Elliss EDGE Utah
Jordan Jefferson IDL LSU
Justin Eboigbe IDL Alabama
Justin Rogers IDL Auburn
Keith Randolph Jr. IDL Illinois
Khalid Duke EDGE Kansas State
Kris Jenkins IDL Michigan
Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
Leonard Taylor III IDL Miami
Logan Lee IDL Iowa
Maason Smith IDL LSU
Marcus Harris IDL Auburn
Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan
McKinnley Jackson IDL Texas A&M
Mekhi Wingo IDL LSU
Michael Hall Jr. IDL Ohio State
Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State
Myles Cole EDGE Texas Tech
Myles Murphy IDL North Carolina
Nelson Ceaser EDGE Houston
Ruke Orhorhoro IDL Clemson
Solomon Byrd EDGE USC
T'Vondre Sweat IDL Texas
Trajan Jeffcoat EDGE Arkansas
Tyler Davis IDL Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Zion Logue IDL Georgia
Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington

More From DraftKings Network