Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for linebackers at the 2024 NFL Combine

We discuss all of the measurements, 40-yard dashes and drill results for linebackers at the 2024 NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
National linebacker Payton Wilson of North Carolina State (11) during the National team practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl on February 31, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway as a new class of draft hopefuls are hoping to turn heads and make an impact on NFL scouts, coaches and personnel between meetings and workouts. One of the most highly anticipated drills of the entire week is the 40-yard dash. Linebackers will join defensive linemen and go through drills beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 29.

Having quick and agile linebackers could help a defense improve and keep up with every-quickening wide receivers. It isn’t as much as of a determining factor as it is for wideouts or cornerbacks, but linebackers are still scrutinized over their 40-yard times. A bad 40-yard dash could definitely plummet a player’s draft stock, so linebackers are mainly looking to avoid a bad performance.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

  • February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.
  • March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.
  • March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.

Linebacker measurements NFL Combine 2024

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Aaron Casey LB Indiana
Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State
Darius Muasau LB UCLA
Easton Gibbs LB Wyoming
Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M
Jaylan Ford LB Texas
JD Bertrand LB Notre Dame
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson
Jontrey Hunter LB Georgia State
Jordan Magee LB Temple
Junior Colson LB Michigan
Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State
Maema Njongmeta LB Wisconsin
Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame
Michael Barrett LB Michigan
Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State
Payton Wilson LB North Carolina State
Steele Chambers LB Ohio State
Tatum Bethune LB Florida State
Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky
Ty'Ron Hopper LB Missouri
Tyrice Knight LB UTEP

