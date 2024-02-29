Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for linebackers at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway as a new class of draft hopefuls are hoping to turn heads and make an impact on NFL scouts, coaches and personnel between meetings and workouts. One of the most highly anticipated drills of the entire week is the 40-yard dash. Linebackers will join defensive linemen and go through drills beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 29.

Having quick and agile linebackers could help a defense improve and keep up with every-quickening wide receivers. It isn’t as much as of a determining factor as it is for wideouts or cornerbacks, but linebackers are still scrutinized over their 40-yard times. A bad 40-yard dash could definitely plummet a player’s draft stock, so linebackers are mainly looking to avoid a bad performance.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.

Defensive linemen, linebackers. March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.

Defensive backs, tight ends. March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

