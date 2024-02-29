Injury status for Utah guard Rollie Worster vs. Stanford on Thursday

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster has not seen the court since he injured his leg against the UCLA Bruins on January 11. The Utes have not given many updates on his recovery timeline, but at this point, it’s questionable whether Worster will even be able to return this season. The Utes take on the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday evening, and Worster’s status for the game is unclear.

The Utes have gone 4-7 in Worster’s absence, indicating how important of a factor he has been in the team’s earlier success this season. Worster averages 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and a team-high 5.5 assists per game. The Utes are on the bubble and will need to be at full strength heading into the final stretch ahead of Selection Sunday to fight their way into the field of 68.

The Utes enter as 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 156.