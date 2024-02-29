Pick on the Spread for Hawaii-UC Davis on February 29

The UC Davis Aggies and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors both enter Thursday’s clash at 16-12 overall as the Aggies look to protect home court and maintain a top three spot in the Big West.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. UC Davis Aggies (-1.5, 140)

The biggest strength for UC Davis this season has been their defense, ranking 61st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis entering Wednesday, with much of their success being through turnover creation.

UC Davis is 21st in the country in turnovers forced per defensive play and are facing a Hawaii team that has had a difficult time taking care of the ball, ranking 272nd in the nation in turnovers committed per offensive play.

The wasted possessions are all the more costly for Hawaii due to their inability to get second chance opportunities, ranking 302nd in the nation in percentage of missed shots that result in an offensive rebound at 23%.

Though UC Davis ranks just 263rd in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, the team has the best scorer in take game, Elijah Pepper, who is 31st among qualifying Division I players with over 20 points per game.

The biggest difficulty UC Davis has faced on offense is taking care of the ball, ranking 329th in turnovers on a per possession basis, but should have more clean possessions than normal with Hawaii 263rd in turnovers forced on a per possessions basis on defense.

The first time these teams met on February 10, Hawaii won 87-70 at home despite committing nine more turnovers than UC Davis thanks to a 12-for-20 3-point shooting performance.

With UC Davis allowing opponents to shoot 31.7% from 3-point range at home this season and Hawaii ranking 197th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage, UC Davis will get their revenge on Thursday as the shooting numbers return to the mean.

The Play: UC Davis -1.5

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

https://data.vsin.com/college-basketball/betting-splits/