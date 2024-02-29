NASCAR schedule for 2024 Pennzoil 400 race week

The 2024 NASCAR season rolls along as the three circuits head to the desert this weekend. The Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will all be running at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with races on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The weekend opens with Truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying on Friday. The day closes with the Truck Series running the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. On Saturday, the Cup Series runs practice and qualifying in the early afternoon, with the Xfinity Series running The LiUNA! late in the afternoon. The weekend wraps with the Cup Series running the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The Pennzoil 400 will air on Fox and Kyle Larson is a fairly sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +400 and is followed by William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +850. Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell follow at +900. Larson won this race in 2021 and won last year’s fall Las Vegas race. Byron is the defending champ of this race.

The LiUNA! is a 300-mile race that will air on FS1, and John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +300 and is followed by Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer at +500, and Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst at +800. Austin Hill is the defending champ of this race and is +900 to repeat. Herbst won the fall Las Vegas race last year.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will air on FS1, and Kyle Busch is a +100 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s been a dominant truck driver and has won this race four of the past six years. Christopher Bell follows at +600, Corey Heim is +700, and Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, and Christian Eckes are +1000.

Here’s a rundown of the full week of practice, qualifying, and racing. All times are ET.

Friday, March 1

4:35 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

6:35 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

9 p.m. — Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, March 2

2:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

2:50 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5 p.m. — The LiUNA!, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, March 3

3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400, Cup Series — Fox, Fox Live