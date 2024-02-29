NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 29

Eight games will tip off across the NBA this evening and there are plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs, $5,000

Jones is right on the value line tonight as the Spurs play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder this evening. He’s been a solid add to DFS lineups by averaging 24.4 FPTS per game this year and has gone above his season average the last two games. Assists have been his strong suit and he racked up nine in Sunday’s game against the Jazz before delivering six against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. I’d etch out a spot for him in your lineups this evening.

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets, $4,900

Johnson and the Nets will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight and that’s a favorable matchup for him in DFS. He’s already been a solid DFS contributor with 25.6 FPTS per game, but he has cooked the Hawks in both of their prior meetings with an average of 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 1.5 steals in those games. That netted him over 30 FPTS in both outings and I’d highly consider him for your lineups again in this showdown.

Landry Shamet, Washington Wizards, $4,200

Washington’s season has long been a lost cause, so why not play around with different rotations at this point? That has been the case with Shamet in the starting lineup the past two games and the veteran has been productive, offering 15 points and five rebounds against the Cavaliers on Sunday and 16 points against the Warriors on Tuesday. They’ll visit the Los Angeles Lakers this evening and with a low price of $4,200, he’s worth taking a flyer on as a super cheap option.