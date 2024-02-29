Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

We have a busy slate of NBA action this evening with eight games tipping off around the league. There are plenty of opportunities to hit on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of our favorites below.

Jamal Murray over 6.5 assists vs. Heat (+1114)

The Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat in a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals this evening and both teams have a lot of momentum heading into this battle. Murray has averaged 6.4 assists on the year and will have his work cut out for him when going up against a Heat team that has been defensively sound during their win streak on the road. Even with that challenge, I think he finds a way to eclipse his season average by setting his teammates up for easy baskets.

Jimmy Butler over 1.5 steals vs. Nuggets (-110)

While the Nuggets have been clicking, they’ve been vulnerable when it comes to getting pick pocketed as of late as opponents have averaged nine steals over their last five games. That presents a good opportunity for Butler to be menace on defense as he’s averaging 1.4 steals a game and got four in their victory over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Draymond Green under 7.5 points vs. Knicks (+114)

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll and will visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks this evening. Green has played an important role during this stretch, but has had four straight games where he’s failed to crack double digits in the points category. New York makes presents road blocks on defense that requires teams to exert a little bit more effort to get into an offensive rhythm and I think the Warriors’ veteran enforcer will be better served setting screens to get his teammates open.

Victor Wembanyama under 1.5 threes (+110)

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder this evening and they are hoping to end a five-game losing skid and pick up their first victory since before the All-Star break. It will be tough challenge for the team to get going from three as the Thunder has held opponents to an average of just 11.4 threes made on 30.6% shooting over their last five games. Wemby went 0-3 from downtown the last time these two teams matched up and I’ll predict a similar outcome this evening.

Bobby Portis over 1.5 turnovers vs. Hornets (+150)

If there’s one thing the Charlotte Hornets have done well as of late, it’s forcing turnovers. The team has forced an average of 16.6 turnovers over its last five games, the best mark in the league during that stretch. They will host the Milwaukee Bucks this evening and I will single out Bobby Portis for this prop by predicting that he will cough the ball up multiple times in this showdown.