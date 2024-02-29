Warriors vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 29

We have Thursday night action at Madison Square Garden as the Golden State Warriors continue their east coast road trip when visiting the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Golden State (30-27) is rolling with nine victories in its last 11 outings and is coming off a 123-112 triumph over the lowly Wizards on Tuesday. This was a two-point game at halftime before the Warriors outscored them 38-17 in the third quarter and pulled away. New York (35-24) has split its four outings since returning from the All-Star break and was last buried in a 115-92 loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday. The Knicks fell behind in the second half and couldn’t catch up as they shot just 37.3% from the field for the night.

On the injury front, Jalen Brunson (neck) missed Tuesday’s game and is listed as questionable for tonight. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are still out for the Knicks. For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins is out indefinitely due to a personal matter.

Golden State enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 222. The Warriors are listed as a -175 moneyline favorite, making the Knicks a +145 underdog.

Warriors vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

Golden State has plenty of momentum of its side and will be facing a New York team trying to scrape by while dealing with injuries. The Warriors are an NBA-best 18-8 against the spread on the road and I think they’ll have little issues winning comfortably against the Knicks tonight. Give me the visitors to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 222

New York has been hit or miss on offense as of late and if anything, it should at least present somewhat of an obstacle for Golden State on defense. The Knicks couldn’t even crack 95 points on Tuesday and with Jalen Brunson still banged up, I’ll take the under for this contest.