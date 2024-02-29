 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen sits as heavy favorite to win 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the Bahrain Grand Prix this year. It’s more of the same ... for now.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the paddock ahead of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

F1 is back! The 2024 season gets underway this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix and Max Verstappen is back as the heavy favorite across the board.

Verstappen heads into the first practices of the season with -360 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +1000, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton are +1400, and Carlos Sainz is +16000.

Verstappen is also a heavy favorite to win his fourth straight season-long drivers’ championship. He is -650 with Leclerc a distance second at +1200. Hamilton and Lando Norris follow at +1400 and then it drops to Sainz at +2200.

The odds reflect the expectation that Verstappen will once again dominate the circuit. Last year, he clinched the drivers’ championship during the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, meaning he clinched the title with six full races remaining in the season. He returns to the Bahrain International Circuit as the defending champ, although Leclerc won it in 2022 if you’re looking for an upset pick.

This year’s Bahrain Grand Prix weekend starts a day earlier than previous years because of Ramadan. The Islamic holy month starts on March 10, which would be the day F1 runs the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The circuit moved that race up a day, and due to FIA regulations requiring a week between races, had to also move the Bahrain race up a day.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -360
Charles Leclerc +1000
Sergio Perez +1400
Lewis Hamilton +1400
Carlos Sainz +1600
Lando Norris +2500
George Russell +2500
Oscar Piastri +3500
Fernando Alonso +4000
Lance Stroll +20000
Yuki Tsunoda +25000
Daniel Ricciardo +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Valtteri Bottas +40000
Guanyu Zhou +40000
Alexander Albon +40000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Logan Sargeant +50000

