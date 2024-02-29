 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 27 fastest 40-yard dash times recorded in NFL Scouting Combine history

We go over the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history.

By Teddy Ricketson
Wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in an unofficial record time of 4.22 seconds during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL Combine allows players the chance to work out in front of and meet with team representatives. Draft hopefuls are looking to increase their respective draft stocks. The workouts test any number of physical qualities, but the most anticipated is arguably the 40-yard dash.

Whether it is Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital or near 400-pound linemen doing their best sprints, it is an entertaining event. Sometimes, when you see a player get off the line and make their way down the field, you can just tell they are flying. Players are getting faster and stronger, making the 40-yard dash must-see TV.

Participants this season will look to turn heads by setting the fastest 40-time possible, with a chance at history. The fastest 40-yard dash recorded at the Combine belongs to wide receiver John Ross, who ran an insane 4.22 at the 2017 Combine. It was a weaker wide receiver class, but you have to assume that his deep-threat ability is what influenced the Cincinnati Bengals to draft him as No. 9 overall.

Speed doesn’t automatically guarantee a high draft pick, as cornerback Kalon Barnes found out. Despite his 4.23-second 40-yard dash in 2023, Barnes was a seventh-round pick in 2022. He has bounced around practice squads over his brief two-year career, most recently signing a reserve/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

East Carolina running back Chris Johnson held the 40-yard dash record for 11 years before Ross broke it in 2017. Johnson ran a 4.24 40, tying wide receiver Rondel Menendez for the fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine ever. The running back disputes whether or not Ross actually broke the record, but at the very least, the Washington wideout is recognized as the fastest 40-yard dash time ever.

Top historic NFL Combine 40 times

Name Year Pos/College 40 time
Name Year Pos/College 40 time
John Ross 2017 WR • Washington 4.22
Kalon Barnes 2022 CB • Baylor 4.23
Chris Johnson 2008 RB • East Carolina 4.24
Rondel Menedez 1999 WR • Eastern Kentucky 4.24
DJ Turner II 2023 CB • Michigan 4.26
Riq Woolen 2022 CB • Texas-San Antonio 4.26
Dri Archer 2014 RB • Kent State 4.26
Jerome Mathis 2005 WR • Hampton 4.26
Henry Ruggs III 2020 WR • Alabama 4.27
Marquise Goodwin 2013 WR • Texas 4.27
Tyquan Thornton 2022 WR • Baylor 4.28
Jalen Myrick 2017 CB • Minnesota 4.28
J.J. Nelson 2015 WR • UAB 4.28
Jacoby Ford 2010 WR • Clemson 4.28
Javelin Guidry 2020 CB • Utah 4.29
Zedrick Woods 2019 S • Mississippi 4.29
Jakorian Bennett 2023 CB • Maryland 4.3
Jamel Dean 2019 CB • Auburn 4.3
Darrius Heyward-Bey 2009 WR • Maryland 4.3
Velus Jones Jr. 2022 WR • Tennessee 4.31
Parris Campbell 2019 WR • Ohio State 4.31
Andy Isabella 2019 WR • UMass Amherst 4.31
Curtis Samuel 2017 WR • Ohio State 4.31
Keith Marshall 2016 RB • Georgia 4.31
Trae Waynes 2015 CB • Michigan State 4.31
Tyvon Branch 2008 CB • Connecticut 4.31
Justin King 2008 CB • Penn State 4.31

More From DraftKings Network