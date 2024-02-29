Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2024 NFL Combine

Welcome to the 2024 NFL Combine. We will track the drill results throughout the week and weekend for your number crunching needs. We won’t get all the top quarterbacks and receivers taking part in the drills, but they are players like QB Caleb Williams and WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who already are locked in to Top 5 picks.

We will all be more interested in the players that showed well on the field, but might have played in a conference that left their competition as something to be desired. Of course, many believe the combine sets back evaluation, as it detracts from the tape players put down on the field. As it is with most things, the answer likely resides somewhere in the middle. Getting a look at players in both situations is going to be useful.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.

Defensive linemen, linebackers. March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.

Defensive backs, tight ends. March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.