Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2024 NFL Combine

Welcome to the 2024 NFL Combine. We will track the drill results throughout the week and weekend for your number crunching needs. We won’t get all the top quarterbacks and receivers taking part in the drills, but they are players like QB Caleb Williams and WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who already are locked in to Top 5 picks.
We will all be more interested in the players that showed well on the field, but might have played in a conference that left their competition as something to be desired. Of course, many believe the combine sets back evaluation, as it detracts from the tape players put down on the field. As it is with most things, the answer likely resides somewhere in the middle. Getting a look at players in both situations is going to be useful.
Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.
- February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.
- March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.
- March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.
2024 NFL Combine Measurements
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|10
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Adisa Isaac
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Austin Booker
|EDGE
|Kansas
|Braden Fiske
|IDL
|Florida State
|Braiden McGregor
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|Brandon Dorlus
|IDL
|Oregon
|Brennan Jackson
|EDGE
|Washington State
|Byron Murphy II
|IDL
|Texas
|Cedric Johnson
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Chris Braswell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Darius Robinson
|IDL
|Missouri
|David Ugwoegbu
|EDGE
|Houston
|DeWayne Carter
|IDL
|Duke
|Eric Watts
|EDGE
|UConn
|Eyabi Okie-Anoma
|EDGE
|Charlotte
|Fabien Lovett Sr.
|IDL
|Florida State
|Gabe Hall
|IDL
|Baylor
|Gabriel Murphy
|EDGE
|UCLA
|Jaden Crumedy
|IDL
|Mississippi State
|Jalyx Hunt
|EDGE
|Houston Christian
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|Javon Solomon
|EDGE
|Troy
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Jaylen Harrell
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|IDL
|Illinois
|Jonah Elliss
|EDGE
|Utah
|Jordan Jefferson
|IDL
|LSU
|Justin Eboigbe
|IDL
|Alabama
|Justin Rogers
|IDL
|Auburn
|Keith Randolph Jr.
|IDL
|Illinois
|Khalid Duke
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|Kris Jenkins
|IDL
|Michigan
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|Leonard Taylor III
|IDL
|Miami
|Logan Lee
|IDL
|Iowa
|Maason Smith
|IDL
|LSU
|Marcus Harris
|IDL
|Auburn
|Marshawn Kneeland
|EDGE
|Western Michigan
|McKinnley Jackson
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|Mekhi Wingo
|IDL
|LSU
|Michael Hall Jr.
|IDL
|Ohio State
|Mohamed Kamara
|EDGE
|Colorado State
|Myles Cole
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|Myles Murphy
|IDL
|North Carolina
|Nelson Ceaser
|EDGE
|Houston
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|IDL
|Clemson
|Solomon Byrd
|EDGE
|USC
|T'Vondre Sweat
|IDL
|Texas
|Trajan Jeffcoat
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|Tyler Davis
|IDL
|Clemson
|Xavier Thomas
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Zion Logue
|IDL
|Georgia
|Zion Tupuola-Fetui
|EDGE
|Washington
|Aaron Casey
|LB
|Indiana
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|North Carolina
|Curtis Jacobs
|LB
|Penn State
|Darius Muasau
|LB
|UCLA
|Easton Gibbs
|LB
|Wyoming
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|LB
|Washington
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Jaylan Ford
|LB
|Texas
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
|Jontrey Hunter
|LB
|Georgia State
|Jordan Magee
|LB
|Temple
|Junior Colson
|LB
|Michigan
|Kalen DeLoach
|LB
|Florida State
|Maema Njongmeta
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Michael Barrett
|LB
|Michigan
|Nathaniel Watson
|LB
|Mississippi State
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|North Carolina State
|Steele Chambers
|LB
|Ohio State
|Tatum Bethune
|LB
|Florida State
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|Ohio State
|Trevin Wallace
|LB
|Kentucky
|Ty'Ron Hopper
|LB
|Missouri
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|UTEP