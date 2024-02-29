 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2024 NFL Combine

We discuss all of the measurements, 40-yard dashes and drill results for all players at the 2024 NFL Combine.

By Chet Gresham
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) rushes the edge during a college football game against Cal Golden Bears on November 25, 2023 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to the 2024 NFL Combine. We will track the drill results throughout the week and weekend for your number crunching needs. We won’t get all the top quarterbacks and receivers taking part in the drills, but they are players like QB Caleb Williams and WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who already are locked in to Top 5 picks.

We will all be more interested in the players that showed well on the field, but might have played in a conference that left their competition as something to be desired. Of course, many believe the combine sets back evaluation, as it detracts from the tape players put down on the field. As it is with most things, the answer likely resides somewhere in the middle. Getting a look at players in both situations is going to be useful.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

  • February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.
  • March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.
  • March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.

2024 NFL Combine Measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State
Austin Booker EDGE Kansas
Braden Fiske IDL Florida State
Braiden McGregor EDGE Michigan
Bralen Trice EDGE Washington
Brandon Dorlus IDL Oregon
Brennan Jackson EDGE Washington State
Byron Murphy II IDL Texas
Cedric Johnson EDGE Mississippi
Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State
Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama
Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama
Darius Robinson IDL Missouri
David Ugwoegbu EDGE Houston
DeWayne Carter IDL Duke
Eric Watts EDGE UConn
Eyabi Okie-Anoma EDGE Charlotte
Fabien Lovett Sr. IDL Florida State
Gabe Hall IDL Baylor
Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA
Jaden Crumedy IDL Mississippi State
Jalyx Hunt EDGE Houston Christian
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Javon Solomon EDGE Troy
Javontae Jean-Baptiste EDGE Notre Dame
Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan
Jer'Zhan Newton IDL Illinois
Jonah Elliss EDGE Utah
Jordan Jefferson IDL LSU
Justin Eboigbe IDL Alabama
Justin Rogers IDL Auburn
Keith Randolph Jr. IDL Illinois
Khalid Duke EDGE Kansas State
Kris Jenkins IDL Michigan
Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
Leonard Taylor III IDL Miami
Logan Lee IDL Iowa
Maason Smith IDL LSU
Marcus Harris IDL Auburn
Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan
McKinnley Jackson IDL Texas A&M
Mekhi Wingo IDL LSU
Michael Hall Jr. IDL Ohio State
Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State
Myles Cole EDGE Texas Tech
Myles Murphy IDL North Carolina
Nelson Ceaser EDGE Houston
Ruke Orhorhoro IDL Clemson
Solomon Byrd EDGE USC
T'Vondre Sweat IDL Texas
Trajan Jeffcoat EDGE Arkansas
Tyler Davis IDL Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Zion Logue IDL Georgia
Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington
Aaron Casey LB Indiana
Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State
Darius Muasau LB UCLA
Easton Gibbs LB Wyoming
Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M
Jaylan Ford LB Texas
JD Bertrand LB Notre Dame
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson
Jontrey Hunter LB Georgia State
Jordan Magee LB Temple
Junior Colson LB Michigan
Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State
Maema Njongmeta LB Wisconsin
Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame
Michael Barrett LB Michigan
Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State
Payton Wilson LB North Carolina State
Steele Chambers LB Ohio State
Tatum Bethune LB Florida State
Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky
Ty'Ron Hopper LB Missouri
Tyrice Knight LB UTEP

