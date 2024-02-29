Full schedule for 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Combine in late February/early March provides draft hopefuls the chance to increase their draft stock by meeting with team owners, scouts and coaches while also going through workouts. Each year, it is held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Typically, the workouts get the most air time, but players will be busy throughout the week with meetings and then the drills. More and more players are also abstaining from going through the drills at the Combine and are instead working out at their school’s individual pro days, if at all. This year’s Combine began on Monday, February 26, but workouts for position groups don’t begin until Thursday, February 29 and will run through the weekend.

2024 NFL Combine: Full-week schedule

Dates: Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, South Lot, Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL Network will have live coverage of this year’s event, beginning Thursday, February 29.

Thursday, February 29 (3 p.m. ET): Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Friday, March 1 (3 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, Tight ends

Defensive backs, Tight ends Saturday, March 2 (3 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs Sunday, March 3 (3 p.m. ET): Offensive Linemen

NFL+ will stream workouts each day beginning at the following times: