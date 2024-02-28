ESPN’s Field Yates’ has Steelers grab QB Bo Nix in first 2024 NFL mock draft

It’s mock draft season, and analysts are putting forth their two cents on the landing spots for the top talent in this year’s class. Ahead of players going through drills at the 2024 NFL Combine, ESPN’s Field Yates released his first mock draft of the offseason. Let’s take a look at how he predicts the first round is going to go as of Wednesday, February 28.

Quarterbacks

1.01 — Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

1.02 — Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

1.03 — Drake Maye, New England Patriots

1.12 — J.J. McCarthy, Denver Broncos

1.20 — Bo Nix, Oregon, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yates has five quarterbacks going in the first round, and it feels a little high. If the Minnesota Vikings don’t bring back Kirk Cousins, they would also be in the market for a quarterback, but I don’t think the Steelers will take another first-round QB for the second time in three years.

Outside of the inclusion of Nix to Pittsburgh, Yates shifts away from consensus with two other picks. He has the Commanders passing on Maye and, instead of taking Daniels, letting the UNC QB fall to the Patriots. Yates is also buying into the McCarthy hype and predicts that he is not only a first-round pick but a mid-round pick to replace Russell Wilson in Denver.

First defensive player taken

1.08 — EDGE Dallas Turner, Atlanta Falcons

The interesting thing about this pick is that it is a defender for Atlanta, which theoretically suggests that he thinks that current Chicago quarterback Justin Fields could land there. Turner would be a Day 1 starter for the Falcons, though, as they look to rebuild their defensive line.

Best pick

1.06 — WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Some analysts are mocking a quarterback to the Giants, but this pick needs to be either a wide receiver or offensive line. New York should be good at offensive tackle, and it would be too early to take a guard, so receiver it is. Marvin Harrison Jr. should already be gone, leaving Nabers or Rome Odunze as the best fits. Nabers would instantly slot in as the WR1 for the Giants and give a great weapon to QB Daniel Jones.

Worst pick

1.20 — QB Bo Nix, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yes, the Steelers are in need of a quarterback, but this pick just doesn’t make sense. They had a front-row seat watching Kenny Pickett play for four years and reached on him, and it, so far, has failed for them. If they are going to use another first round pick on a QB, it needs to be a sure thing. Pittsburgh is also set up to be a run-heavy team, and they could use this pick to accidentally bring in Auburn Nix and not Oregon Nix if they can’t develop him.

Final thoughts

The beginning of this draft looks like most consensus drafts. Even if he doesn’t have the exact players the same, he is in the same thought bubble as far as positions go. The last 10 or so picks in Yates’ mock are the most interesting, with many teams loading up on the offensive line or at cornerback. He has both the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs taking a wide receiver which could pay early dividends in 2024.