NBA No Late Swap Night on DraftKings! A New Way to Play DFS on Friday, March 1

Less Stress = More Fun

On Friday, March 1, all NBA DFS contests will be ‘no late swap’ contests. Once the contest starts, all players will be locked and no changes to lineups will be allowed. This is the perfect opportunity for players who may not have the full time commitment to play NBA and utilize the normal late swap feature.

Have Friday night commitments? Want to go out to dinner? Or be able to watch the game with family or friends without worrying about tinkering with your lineup after the contest starts? If so, this is the night for you!

DraftKings is all about collaborating to explore ideas and garner feedback from their passionate player base, and this is the latest example of that.

$400K Headliner Contest

The headliner contest for Friday's no late swap main slate will be the NBA $400K Micro-Max, which awards $100K to first place.

, which awards $100K to first place. Entry for this contest is just $4.

You can currently reserve your spot in this contest. Salaries will not be released until Thursday, February 29, which is also when all the other contests will be posted, following the normal DFS cadence.

