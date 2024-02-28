NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a large slate on Tuesday, only 12 teams will be in action across the association tonight.

The marquee contest on this slate is the Battle of Los Angeles! This time, the Clippers are technically hosting the Lakers, and said contest will take place at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s Clippers-Lakers game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

There’s not a TON of analysis I can write up for a three-pointer prop, but I’m quite confident in Russell’s prospects of hitting at least three triples tonight in the Battle of L.A.

DLo has been a man on a mission for the better part of two months now, taking his game to another level ever since his name started circulating in trade rumors. The 28-year-old is currently shooting a career-high 41.7% from beyond the arc, and has hit at least three triples in six of his last seven games.

Heading into the season, Austin Reaves was expected to take the next step as L.A.’s third option, but it’s been Russell who has assumed that role. He’s averaging 17.6 points per game and has seen a usage rate of 24% or higher in seven of his last nine contests.

It’s also worth noting that the Clippers have been allowing more threes to opponents than usual as of late, giving up 13.3 long-range buckets per game over their last three contests. Considering Russell’s three-point volume, I’m comfortable rolling with him to hit this over, and I think there’s potential for a ladder here as well.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Clippers vs. Lakers! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.