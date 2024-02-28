Report: Chiefs to release WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Valdes-Scantling was a positive contributor on the Chiefs Super Bowl run just a few weeks ago, including a touchdown reception, but Kansas City will save $12 million on their salary cap with the release.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl in spite of their weak wide receiver group, so a likely priority os to bring in a little more help at receiver this offseason. They did do well in drafting Rashee Rice in the second round last year, as he turned into their No. 1 receiver for the second half of the season. But, he was truly their only bright spot at the position, as Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Valdes-Scantling all had plenty of drops and poor play that held the team back during the regular season.

Valdes-Scantling did catch 8-of-13 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in their four-game Super Bowl run. He very much deserves his Super Bowl ring and a shot to play elsewhere, but the Chiefs need to upgrade at the No. 2 receiver position.