Caleb Williams set to meet with Bears, Giants, Commanders among others at NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 25th, almost two months away, but the NFL Combine is in full swing, as teams meet with prospective draft picks and get medical information. The consensus No. 1 pick, USC QB Caleb Williams, will not test at the combine, but will meet with multiple teams.

Williams has meetings set up with the Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Raiders, Falcons, Jets, Giants and Vikings, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick, which they got from the Panthers after trading away their No. 1 pick from last season. All signs point toward the Bears using that No. 1 pick on Williams and trading away their current starting QB Justin Fields. But, teams still will do their due diligence, as just about anything can happen.

Williams, along with Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels won’t throw at the combine, but will likely throw for their college’s own pro days. Matching up with receivers they know and can practice with beforehand is the preferred route the top quarterbacks prefer, while the quarterbacks who need to show well in the combine to move up in the draft will test. Players like J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix and Bo Nix will all show off their abilities at the combine.