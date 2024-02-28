St. John’s vs. Butler: Preview, picks, prediction, odds for Big East matchup

The St. John’s Red Storm take on the Butler Bulldogs in a Big East matchup on Wednesday, February 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBSSN.

St. John’s (16-12, 8-9 Big East) is coming off a major home win over No. 12 Creighton. In the 80-66 victory, Daniss Jenkins led the team with 27 points and six assists. The Red Storm defeated Butler earlier this season, 86-70, at home. They rank 41st at KenPom and are not currently in the picture to make the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Storm are a strong rebounding group, grabbing 39.4 boards per game (18th in the nation). They put up 5.4 blocks per game (9th in the nation). On offense, St. John’s averages 76.8 points per game (77th in the nation). They are led by Jenkins and Joel Soriano, who each average over 14 points per game.

Butler (16-12, 7-10 Big East) is on a four-game losing streak. They fell to Seton Hall, 76-64, in their latest game. The Bulldogs are currently in ESPN’s Next Four Out in bracketology projections, and they will need to step things up and get some quality wins to finish out the season if they hope to go dancing this March.

The Bulldogs rank 58th at KenPom. They will be looking to bounce back at home after a tough stretch, but they face a team that beat them on the boards and shot 50% from the field last time they played. Butler averages 77.4 points per game (58th in the nation).

St. John’s vs. Butler odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: pk

Total: 150

Moneyline: Butler -112, St. John’s -108

Pick: St. John’s -108

Butler is falling fast out of the NCAA Tournament picture, and as they scramble to pull out of their skid, things will only get worse. St. John’s made quick work of Butler last time they faced off, pulling ahead by seven at halftime and winning both halves of the game. The Red Storm will have plenty of momentum after that win over Creighton, and I like them to take this road game win.