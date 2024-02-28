Northwestern vs. Maryland: Preview, picks, prediction, odds for Big Ten matchup

The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup on Wednesday, February 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Northwestern (19-8, 10-6 B1G) grabbed a 76-62 win over Michigan in their latest game, going down early in the first half before storming back as Boo Buie broke the school’s all-time scoring record. The Wildcats are projected to earn a 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament per ESPN, and rank 44th at KenPom. The Wildcats are led by Buie, who averages 18.9 points and 5.2 assists per game. They will be playing without starter Ty Berry for the rest of the season after the guard tore his meniscus, and will need to replace his 11.9 points per game.

The ‘Cats are 4-5 against Quad 1 opponents this season, and are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, going 39.5% from the perimeter (5th in the nation). They also have good ball security, turning the ball over just 8.9 times per game (6th in the nation).

Maryland (15-13, 7-10 B1G) earned a 63-46 win over Rutgers on Sunday to break their two-game losing streak. The Terrapins rank 45th overall at KenPom and sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are not currently projected to earn a berth to the Big Dance this postseason.

The Terrapins hold opponents to 64.3 points per game (13th in the nation) on 44.8% shooting from the two-point range (12th in the nation). They fell to Northwestern in Evanston by just three points earlier this season, led by Jahmir Young, who put up 36 points in the 72-69 loss. Now, they get a chance to avenge that loss on their home turf.

Northwestern vs. Maryland odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Maryland -5

Total: 128.5

Moneyline: Maryland -230, Northwestern +190

Pick: Northwestern +5

These two teams are similarly ranked at KenPom, though Maryland’s defense has been stronger this year. However, the Wildcats excel from the perimeter, and the Terrapins’ defense is statistically better within the three-point line. Northwestern has a lot to prove right now as they fight to stay away from the bubble in bracketology predictions, and after the last close battle between these two teams, I like Northwestern to cover here.