No. 18 South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: Preview, picks, prediction, odds for SEC matchup

The No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC matchup on Wednesday, February 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network.

South Carolina (22-5, 10-4 SEC) broke a two-game losing streak with a win over Ole Miss in their latest appearance. They defeated the Rebels 72-59, led by forward BJ Mack with a 17-point performance. The Gamecocks rank 48th at KenPom are are 4-3 against Quad 1 opponents this season. They are currently projected to earn a 6-seed in March Madness at ESPN.

The Gamecocks hold opponents to just 65.1 points per game (20th in the nation), but they score just 71.8 points per game (206th in the nation). They are led by Mack and Meechie Johnson, each of whom average over 13 points per game. They’ve grabbed solid wins over Kentucky and Tennessee, but suffered a brutal 40-point loss to Auburn earlier this month.

Texas A&M (15-12, 6-8 SEC) ranks 57th at KenPom and find themselves on the wrong side of the bubble. Joe Lunardi has the Aggies in his First Four Out, which means that they have a shot at making the field of 68, but that they will need to have a very strong finish in SEC play. The Aggies are on a four-game losing streak, and most recently fell 86-51 to Tennessee.

However, the Aggies defeated Tennessee with a similar score when they were at home earlier this season. Texas A&M has performed very well on their home court against ranked teams, taking down Florida and Kentucky, as well. They are 6-6 against Quad 1 opponents and average 42.9 rebounds per game (3rd in the nation).

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Total: 134

Moneyline: Texas A&M -245, South Carolina +200

Pick: South Carolina +5.5

While A&M has done well at home against challenging teams this season, they have looked abysmal as of late. The Aggies have dropped four games straight, and are struggling to get any offensive momentum. They go up against a very solid Gamecocks defense here, which won’t make things any easier. South Carolina is 6-3 on the road this season. Take the Gamecocks to cover.