Seton Hall vs. No. 12 Creighton: Preview, picks, prediction, odds for Big East matchup

The Seton Hall Pirates take on the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays in a Big East matchup on Wednesday, February 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Seton Hall (18-9, 11-5 Big East) is on a three-game winning streak in conference play. Their latest win was a 76-64 victory over Butler, and Kadary Richmond and Dre Davis combined for 41 points. The Pirates rank 55th at KenPom and are 5-5 against Quad 1 opponents this season. They currently sit in the Last Four In in ESPN’s bracketology projections, which means that they will be part of the First Four as an 11-seed if they stay there.

The Pirates took Creighton to triple overtime earlier this year and ultimately lost 97-94. They beat the Bluejays in rebounding, but lost the turnover margin. Seton Hall ranks 24th in the nation in offensive rebounds, grabbing 11.1 per game. They struggle with ball security, ranking outside of the top 250 in turnovers per game.

Creighton (20-8, 11-6 Big East) is fresh off an upset loss against St. John’s. The Bluejays defeated UConn by a margin of almost 20 before that, and are currently projected to earn a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They rank 12th overall at KenPom and 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

They put up 80.8 points per game (25th in the nation) on 48.8% shooting (14th in the nation). They shoot 60.4% from the two-point range (3rd in the nation). The Bluejays are led by guard Baylor Scheierman with 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Creighton -8.5

Total: 143.5

Moneyline: Creighton -410, Seton Hall +320

Pick: Creighton -8.5

The Bluejays are still a 0.5 games behind Seton Hall in the Big East standings, and I think they come out swinging at home here to push past their latest road loss. Creighton’s offense will be a challenge for Seton Hall to match on the road, and I see the Bluejays pulling away late through free throws toward the end of the game. Ryan Kalkbrenner will lead Creighton in the paint for a strong showing here.