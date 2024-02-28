Outright winner picks for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

The 2024 Cognizant Classic tees off this week from the Champion Course at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite to win this week at +700. This is a full-field event that will run from Thursday, February 29 through Sunday, March 3 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eric Cole +2500

Cole was last year’s runner-up at this event, and ranks third in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months. He ranks seventh in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach, a key factor for this course. Cole finished T10 at the Genesis Invitational last week, one of four top-20 finishes thus far in 2024.

Byeong Hun An +3000

An leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and seventh in SG: Off the Tee over the past six months. The latter will be a significant marker at this course. An has performed well at the Champion Course in past years, with two top five finishes since 2018 and a T21 in 2023. He already has two top five finishes this year at the Sentry and Sony Open.

JT Poston +3500

Poston actually leads the field in total strokes gained over the last six months. While he hasn’t performed particularly well at the Cognizant (formerly Honda) Classic in recent years, Poston has made the cut in five of six events since the start of 2024, finishing in the top 10 in three of those events and in the top 20 in the other two. If Poston can make the cut here, I like him to be in the mix come Sunday.