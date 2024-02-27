 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin vs. Indiana stopped due to fire alarms going off in Assembly Hall

The game was tied at 54 when it got weird in Bloomington.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Indiana Hoosiers forward Payton Sparks loses his shoe during the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday January 19, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wisconsin vs. Indiana game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington has been evacuated while the fire alarms went off and the fans headed outside.

The score was tied at 54 with 10:06 remaining in the second half when the unexpected delay began. It lasted only 11 minutes, then fans were allowed back into the hallowed building.

While the game was stopped, it has now since resumed with the score now 63-63 Wisconsin with 5:00 remaining.

