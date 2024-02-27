Wisconsin vs. Indiana stopped due to fire alarms going off in Assembly Hall

The Wisconsin vs. Indiana game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington has been evacuated while the fire alarms went off and the fans headed outside.

The score was tied at 54 with 10:06 remaining in the second half when the unexpected delay began. It lasted only 11 minutes, then fans were allowed back into the hallowed building.

The current scene outside the south doors to Assembly Hall. #iubb pic.twitter.com/yTZEqfqiw8 — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) February 28, 2024

O alarme de incêndio disparou no meio da partida entre Wisconsin e Indiana. Torcedores foram evacuados e jogadores voltaram para o vestiário.



Porém, parece tudo estar sob controle e os times já retornaram a quadra para retomar o jogo.pic.twitter.com/nGh2YyhXrP — College Sports Brasil (@collegesportsbr) February 28, 2024

Indiana and Wisconsin have resumed play.



Over half of Assembly Hall has yet to return to their seats after the evacuation.



I dunno what else to say. Enjoy these last 10 minutes, I guess? #iubb pic.twitter.com/yuPp9wEUhH — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) February 28, 2024

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall has been re-opened. Play will resume after a brief warm-up period. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 28, 2024

While the game was stopped, it has now since resumed with the score now 63-63 Wisconsin with 5:00 remaining.