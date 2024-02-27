Pick on the Spread for Northwestern-Maryland on February 28

The Maryland Terrapins have not achieved what they were hoping for this season with a 7-10 record in Big Ten Conference play, but have an opportunity to enter the conference tournament with a .500 record if they win their final three games, which starts on Wednesday when they host the Northwestern Wildcats.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins (-3.5, 128.5)

This will be the fifth game Northwestern plays without guard Ty Berry, who was a starter averaging 11.3 points on a team-best 43.3% 3-point shooting and though the team is 3-1 since Berry suffered a season-ending injury, this could be even the injury starts to catch up with Northwestern.

The three wins Northwestern have picked up without Berry have come against Penn State, Indiana, and Michigan, a trio of teams all below .500 in conference play and now they face a Maryland unit that is much more efficient on offense at home than on the road.

The Terrapins are just 211th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis on offense, but averaging 13.5 points more per 100 possessions at home than away from home and get to face a Northwestern defense that has been unable to guard the perimeter all season.

Overall in terms of points allowed on a per possession basis, Northwestern is 173rd, but also 337th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage. Fortunately for Northwestern Maryland has been one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 347th in the country at 28.9%, but looked competent from beyond the 3-point arc the first time these teams met on January 17.

In the first meeting, Northwestern picked up a 72-69 win with Maryland going 6-of-17 from 3-point range but lost the rebound battle 30-to-27, something Maryland should correct on Wednesday.

Northwestern is 252nd the country in rebound rate with Brooks Barnhizer being the only player on the roster averaging more than 4.5 rebounds per game while Maryland is 40th in the country in home rebound rate.

While Maryland does allow opponents to shoot 35% from 3-point range in home games, that number appears to be an outlier and a matter of circumstance as their opponent 3-point shooting percentage overall is 31.7%, ranking 60th in the country.

That figures to stymie a Northwestern offense that gets 37.6% of their points in games played away from home on made 3’s, the 30th-highest percentage in the nation.

With Maryland not allowing teams to take 3-pointers all together with ranking 11th in the country in lowest percentage of opponents field goal attempts that come from 3-point range, Maryland will use a defense that is 13th nationally in points allowed on a per possession basis to pick up a win on Wednesday.

The Play: Maryland -3.5

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

https://data.vsin.com/college-basketball/betting-splits/