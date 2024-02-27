Villanova guards TJ Bamba/Jordan Longino: Status for game against Georgetown on Tuesday

The Villanova Wildcats will host the Georgetown Hoyas tonight and guards TJ Bamba and Jordan Longino will miss the contest per Colin Beazley of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Bamba suffered a facial fracture in the team’s loss to UConn on Saturday and practiced with a face mask on Monday. Meanwhile, Longino will miss this game due to an illness.

Bamba had started all 27 games for the Wildcats this season and has been a key figure within the team’s lineup. The senior has averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per night in his first season with the program after transferring from Washington State. Meanwhile, the junior Longino has made solid contributions off the bench with an average of 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in just under 27 minutes a night.

Villanova enters this game as a heavy 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 140.5. The Wildcats are trying to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble with a handful of games left in the season.