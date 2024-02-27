Injury update, game status for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. vs. BYU on Tuesday

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks host the BYU Cougars in a Big XII matchup on Tuesday, February 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks will be short their top scorer yet again, as guard Kevin McCullar Jr. remains sidelined with a knee injury.

McCullar averages a team-high 19 points per game, and adds 4.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. However, his timeline for a return this season — and even postseason — is unclear as he continues to heal from a knee issue. He last played on February 17 against the Oklahoma Sooners, and sat out for the two games previous to that, as well.

In their three games this month without McCullar, Kansas has stepped it up to fill the massive gap left by the guard. They dominated at home against Texas, as Nicholas Timberlake and DaJuan Harris stepped up their production and Hunter Dickinson put up 20 points. They also grabbed a close home win over Baylor with strong performances from Dickinson and KJ Adams.

Their only loss in his absence came on the road against Texas Tech. The Jayhawks seem to be faring well at home without McCullar, but they still face Houston and Baylor on the road to finish up the 2023-24 regular season, which will pose major challenges for this team.

Kansas enters the game as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 156.5.