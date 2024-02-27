NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a small slate on Monday, 22 teams will be in action across the association tonight.

One of those marquee contests will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, which will take place in OKC at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s Thunder-Rockets game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

We had the luxury of seeing these teams face off just two days ago, which gives us an idea of how they could match up once again tonight.

One of the key duels that decided Round 1 of this contest was Chet Holmgren vs. Alperen Sengun, which the former absolutely dominated. Oklahoma City’s 7-footer racked up 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal en route to a 123-110 victory for his squad.

This was just the latest in a string of monstrous performances from the big man post All-Star Break, as he’s hit this total in three straight games. Chet has also stepped into a larger offensive role over that stretch, as his usage rate has eclipsed 24% in back-to-back contests.

All of the attention has shifted to Victor Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year race — and rightfully so — but Chet is quietly in the midst of a fantastic campaign. The 21-year-old is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.% from the field and 40.3% from three.

As long as Holmgren stays aggressive, he should have little trouble scoring at least 17 once again tonight.

