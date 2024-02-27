NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Tuesday, February 27 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Fresh off a 3/4 day on a short slate, we’re back at it Tuesday! 22 teams are in action tonight across the association, which gives us tons of flexibility with picks.

In this article, I’m going to break down four of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

This line is a little perplexing to me.

Brown is fresh off a 30-point performance against the Knicks in which he shot 13-24 from the field. He’s racked up 21 points or more in each of his appearances post All-Star Break.

So, why is his points total set as low as 19.5?

Well, there are a few reasons for it.

The first is that Brown’s FGA volume — along with every core member of the Celtics — has dipped recently as the team continues to find its rhythm. Boston is working to get a great shot on virtually every possession, happily sharing the wealth. As a result, no one is taking as many shots as they typically would. Also, we’re looking at a potential blowout in this contest with Joel Embiid sidelined.

That said, 20 points is extremely doable for a professional scorer like Brown, even if he sits most of the fourth. The 27-year-old wing does most of his damage out of the gates, averaging 7.1 points — 12th most in the league — in the first quarter this season. As long as he finds that pace in tonight’s contest, cruising to 20 shouldn’t be an issue.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Different day, same exact prop.

I highlighted Hart over 11.5 points against the Pistons last night, and he exploded for 23, including the game-winning layup. With multiple key players still out for the Knicks, as long as this line doesn’t drastically shift, I’m going to roll with it until Hart gives me a reason not to.

The veteran wing has cleared this total with ease in five of his last seven contests and has seen a significant bump in usage and minutes over that stretch.

I’m not overthinking this one.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

The best defensive guard in the NBA, White has hit this total with steals alone in back-to-back games. The versatile Celtic averages a combined 2.2 steals and blocks per game this season.

Wembanyama has hit this total with blocks alone in three straight games. Need I say more? We’re witnessing greatness on that end of the floor from the No. 1 overall pick so far this year.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Tuesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

