Bubble watch: What No. 16 Kentucky vs. Miss State means for March Madness, Bracketology

The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup on Tuesday, February 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak as they head into a challenging four-game stretch to finish the regular season. Earlier this year, the Bulldogs fell to Kentucky on the road, 90-77. Their latest win came over LSU by 20 points. Kentucky grabbed a dominant win over Alabama in their latest appearance.

Mississippi State enters as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness: Bracketology

Bubble watch: No. 16 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky is fairly set in their NCAA Tournament berth, but Mississippi State finds themselves in a risk area on the edge of the bubble. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the SEC to earn seven bids to the Big Dance, and the Bulldogs are in a gray area as to whether they are part of that seven. They rank 27th at KenPom and 28th in the NET rankings, and are 3-6 against Quad 1 opponents.

A win over Kentucky would place the Bulldogs in a much more comfortable spot as they head into the final stretch. However, a loss could set them up for failure, as there is a very real chance they lose all four of their final games. While one loss could slip them to the Next Four In or First Four Byes, three or four losses could place the Bulldogs on the wrong side of the bubble heading into the conference tournament time. Look for at least a 2-2 record over the next four games for the Bulldogs to avoid the bubble.