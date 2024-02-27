What Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Houston means for March Madness, Bracketology bubble

The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the newly-dubbed No. 1 team in the Houston Cougars on Tuesday night at Fertitta Center in Houston. The Bearcats remain on the bubble and in the hunt thanks to a very tough Big 12 schedule. The Cougars are on a five-game winning streak coming off back-to-back wins over No. 6 Iowa State and No. 11 Baylor last week. Houston almost blew a big lead against the Bears but were able to hold on in overtime. Here we’re going over the NCAA Tournament bubble implications for Cincy vs. Houston on Tuesday.

The Cougars enter this game as 13.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Bubble watch: Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Houston

Despite being 16-11 and 5-9 in Big 12 play, the Bearcats rank inside the top-50 on KenPom. Cincinnati has an OK overall strength of schedule but you’d think it would be higher given the Big 12. But the Bearcats’ weak non-conference slate is what could hurt them some Selection Sunday. The only blemishes in terms of losses on the Bearcats’ schedule is to WVU and Oklahoma State, both of whom rank outside the top-100 on KenPom. The Bearcats are 3-7 vs. Quad 1 opponents and nine of their wins are against Quad 4 teams.

As you can see, this game is huge for Cincinnati’s tournament chances. The Bearcats will have three winnable games to end the season, plus the Big 12 tournament. But winning out and getting out of the first round in the conference tournament may be their only hope of getting into the NCAA Tournament field. Right now, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Cincy as one of the next four teams out of the field.

The Bearcats played Houston tough at home in a 67-62 loss earlier in the season. That’s encouraging, plus there needs to be some sense of urgency for Wes Miller’s bunch. A win and the NCAA Tournament becomes more realistic. A loss and that could mean the season.