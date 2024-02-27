Bubble Watch, Feb. 27: Most important games for March Madness bubble on Tuesday

There’s plenty of excitement around Tuesday’s college basketball slate as we head into the final two weeks of the regular season. As dozens of teams battle for a coveted spot in the 68-team NCAA Tournament, every game matters from here on out — though some have more significant implications than others. We go through the most important games for the March Madness bubble on Tuesday.

March Madness bubble watch: Feb. 27

Georgetown vs. Villanova (15-12, 8-8 Big East)

The Villanova Wildcats host the Georgetown Hoyas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Wildcats grabbed a road win over the Hoyas just two weeks ago, winning 70-54. Guard TJ Bamba led the team with 14 points. ‘Nova is coming off a tough loss against UConn. They rank 33rd at KenPom and 38th in the NET rankings, and have gone 3-8 against Quad 1 opponents this season.

Villanova enters as a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Implications: Villanova rests in Joe Lunardi’s Next Four Out at ESPN. They will have three opportunities before the season ends to earn Quad 1 wins, which could push them over that line or leave them hanging just outside the bubble, but this Georgetown game is more of a warm-up for that final stretch. The Hoyas are just 2-14 in conference play. A loss here could spell disaster for the Wildcats, as this should be an easy win.

Cincinnati (16-11, 5-9 Big 12) vs. No. 1 Houston

The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars on the road in a conference matchup on Tuesday. Cincinnati is struggling right now, having lost four of their last five games, including a 75-57 loss to TCU in their latest appearance. They hung around with Houston at home earlier this month, losing 67-62. Dan Skillings Jr. added a team-high 13 points in the close loss. The Bearcats rank 47th at KenPom and 45th in the NET rankings, and are 3-7 against Quad 1 teams.

Cincinnati enters as a 13.5-point underdog.

Implications: The Bearcats currently are projected in Lunardi’s Next Four Out, meaning that they will need to fight to get in rather than coast to a postseason berth. A win over the No. 1 team in the country would be incredibly significant for this Cincy team that has been on something of a downward spiral as of late. They close out the season with three unranked matchups after Tuesday’s Houston matchup.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6 SEC)

The Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak heading into this matchup as they fight for a spot in the Big Dance. The Bulldogs’ latest win was an 87-67 victory over LSU. Josh Hubbard led the team with 32 points. Mississippi State ranks 27th at KenPom and 28th in the NET rankings, and are 3-6 against Quad 1 opponents.

Mississippi State enters as a 3.5-point underdog.

Implications: The Bulldogs are on a roll right now, and they currently sit comfortably within the bubble in ESPN’s bracketology projections. The SEC is projected to get plenty of at-large bids, which will help MSU stay there. However, as they close out the season against two more ranked teams and two more Quad 1 opponents, the path to the Big Dance will rely on them being able to pull off wins in some of these high-profile matchups.

Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Tuesday. Wake Forest grabbed a win over Duke in their latest game, defeating the top-10 team 83-79. Hunter Sallis led the team with 29 points. The Demon Deacons rank 19th at KenPom and 24th in the NET rankings, and are 2-4 against Quad 1 teams.

Wake Forest enters as a 6.5-point favorite.

Implications: Wake Forest will close out their season with a relatively easy schedule, and if they can win out, they may just be able to slip into the postseason. Wake is currently Lunardi’s first team out and in Jerry Palm’s Last Four In at CBS. A weak ACC has limited the amount of bids that the conference will receive, and they could end up drawing the short stick here. However, if they can go 4-0 to finish and bump up to third place heading into the ACC tournament, the Deacons have a shot.

Nevada (22-6, 9-5 MWC) vs. Colorado State

The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday. Nevada is on a three-game winning streak, and grabbed an 84-63 victory over San Jose State on Friday. Nick Davidson and Kenan Blackshear combined for 43 points. The Wolf Pack defeated Colorado State earlier this season at home and will look to grab a second victory to propel themselves into consideration for the Big Dance. The Wolf Pack ranks 41st at KenPom and 42nd in the NET rankings. They are 5-4 against Quad 1 teams.

Nevada enters as a 7.5-point underdog.

Implications: Nevada currently sits in the last four byes at Lunardi’s ESPN bracketology. Their 5-4 record against Quad 1 teams is a big mark in the plus column for the Wolf Pack, and they have a chance to improve it yet again as they face the Rams on Tuesday.

Other games to monitor

Davidson vs. No. 21 Dayton

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

BYU vs. Kansas