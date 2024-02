Opening odds for 2024 Cognizant Classic

The 2024 Cognizant Classic tees off this week from The Champion Course at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This tournament was formerly known as the Honda Classic. Charlie Woods’ attempt to qualify for his first PGA TOUR event was the biggest story ahead of the tournament, but the 15-year-old is still waiting in the wings for that opportunity after shooting 16 over at qualifying.

The field will include Rory McIlroy, who won The Match IX on Monday evening. McIlroy enters as the favorite to win despite his middle-of-the-road performances in recent PGA TOUR appearances. He is installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameron Young follows at +2200. Last year’s winner, Chris Kirk, enters at +4000 to win it again, while 2023 runner-up Eric Cole comes in at +2500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Cognizant Classic, which tees off Thursday, February 29.