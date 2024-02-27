Pelicans vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, February 27

We have an intriguing showdown at Madison Square Garden tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to battle the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

New Orleans (34-24) has dropped two straight heading into this matchup and fell to the Bulls in a 114-106 setback on Sunday. This was a tight game all the way to the final minute where a clutch DeMar DeRozan three gave Chicago enough cushion to survive.

New York (35-23) was able to pick up a 113-111 victory over the Pistons last night that featured a frantic and controversial ending. Detroit rookie Ausar Thompson recovered the ball off a turnover, only to be crashed into by Donte DiVincenzo without a foul being called. That allowed for Jalen Brunson to get the ball to Josh Hart for the go-ahead layup with 2.1 seconds left. Pistons head coach Monty Williams called it the worst call of the season.

On the injury front, Zion Williamson (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) are both listed a questionable for the Pelicans. Meanwhile for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson (neck) is questionable while OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Rangle (shoulder) are still out.

New Orleans enters the game as a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied 217.5. The Pelicans are listed as a -180 moneyline favorite, making the Knicks a +150 underdog.

Pelicans vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -4

New Orleans fell just short against the Bulls on Sunday and it doesn’t want to let this brief skid snowball into a three-game losing streak. Even with Williamson and McCollum banged up and questionable, I think the Pels can go into MSG and get the job done. Give me New Orleans to cover as a bit of karmic justice for their former head coach Monty Williams.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

Both of these teams are under-friendly teams and that’s especially true for the defensive oriented Knicks. However, 217 and the hook is a low enough total for me to hammer the over for this one.