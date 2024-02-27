Mavericks vs. Cavaliers pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, February 27

The Tuesday night NBA slate will feature an intriguing West vs. East showdown as the Dallas Mavericks continue their four-game road trip when facing the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.

Dallas (33-24) had its seven-game win streak snapped on Sunday, falling to the Pacers in a 133-111 setback. This was only a four-point game early in the fourth before Indiana broke off a 20-4 run to put the game out of reach. Meanwhile, Cleveland (37-19) got its first win post-All Star break by downing the Wizards 114-105 on Sunday. Jarrett Allen had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists as the Cavs held Washington at bay throughout the second half.

On the injury front, Luka Doncic (nose), Josh Green (elbow), Maxi Kleber (nasal), and Dereck Lively II (nasal) are all listed as available for the Mavericks.

Cleveland enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 232.5. The Cavaliers are listed as a -192 moneyline favorite, making the Mavericks a +160 underdog.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +4.5

This should be a close, competitive matchup as both of these playoff-bound teams have played well throughout the month of February. Dallas is 16-10 against the spread on the road this year and I’d imagine the team will come out motivated after letting Sunday’s game get away late. I’m taking the Mavs to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

The under has been the go-to play for both teams this year and that’s been the case as of late as they’ve held opponents to under 113 ppg over their last 10 games respectively. I expect a tight contest where it becomes a struggle at times to find a rhythm offensively, so I’ll lean towards the under.