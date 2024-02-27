76ers vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, February 27

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will battle it out this evening as the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to face the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Philadelphia (33-24) was no match for the Bucks on Sunday afternoon, falling flat in a 119-98 loss at home. The Sixers shot just 37.1% from the field and trailed for virtually the entire contest. Boston (45-12) have ripped off a league-best eight straight victories and added to the streak with a 116-102 win over the Knicks on Saturday. Jaylen Brown dropped 30 points and eight rebounds as the Celtics maintained control for most of the primetime rivalry matchup.

On the injury front, Joel Embiid (knee) is still out for the 76ers while KJ Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Boston enters the game as a heavy 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 231.5. The Celtics are listed as a -700 moneyline favorite, making the Sixers a +500 underdog.

76ers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -12.5

Boston is a juggernaut right now and its beginning to run away from the pack with a 7.5-game lead on top of the Eastern Conference. Contrast that with a Philadelphia team that has struggled all month with the reigning MVP absent from the lineup and this could be another dominant win for the league’s top team. I’ll take the C’s to cover this large spread tonight.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

It has been a chore for Philly to crack 100 points as of late and Sunday’s loss against Milwaukee marked the second time in three games where it failed to get into triple-digits. I’ll predict a similar outcome for this contest and take the under.