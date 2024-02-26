Pick on the Total for Kentucky-Mississippi State on February 27

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have quietly went on a five game winning streak and look to make it six on Tuesday when they play host to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky Wildcats (-2.5, 156.5) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

This will be a battle of strength on strength as Kentucky is eighth in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis and coming off of scoring 117 points on Saturday against Alabama while Mississippi State has allowed 71 points or fewer in all five games or their winning streak and ranks 26th overall in points allowed on a per possession basis.

The backbone of Kentucky’s offense is ball security and 3-point shooting with the team’s 41% 3-point shooting leading the nation and turnovers per possession rate being ninth.

While Kentucky has still be effective on the road, their 3-point shooting percentage falls to 38.8% and the team averages 13.8 points fewer per 100 possessions away from home than at home.

For as much of a strength as Kentucky’s 3-point shooting is, the 3-point shooting defense as that for the Bulldogs, ranking fourth in America in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 28.3%.

There’s one offensive category where the Bulldogs will have a large edge, and that’s offensive rebounding. Mississippi State is is grabbing 33.7% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which ranks 24th in the country while the Wildcats are allowing 27.2% of opponents missed shots become offensive rebounds, which is the 186th defensive rebound rate in the country.

With Mississippi State 70th in the country in turnovers forced per defensive play at home, the Bulldogs strength has what it takes to neutralize Kentucky’s offensive strength and with the Wildcats 152nd in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis; but allowing fewer points per possession away from home than at home, the Mississippi State winning streak will continue on Tuesday on the back of their defense.

The Play: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Under 156.5

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

https://data.vsin.com/college-basketball/betting-splits/