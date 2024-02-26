Chargers RB Austin Ekeler to test free agency, where could he potentially land?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will not receive a franchise tag and is expected to test free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. February 20 marked the beginning of the 15-day franchise tag window and the organization has opted to not use it on the veteran tailback, clearing his path to negotiate with any team as an unrestricted free agent.

Ekeler is one of several notable running backs entering the free agent this offseason as the likes of Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Derrick Henry also did not receive a tag from their respective franchises per Schefter’s report. Turning 29 in May, Ekeler is entering the “cliff” area for NFL running backs and experienced a noticeable drop-off in production in 2023. Through 14 games, he registered just 625 rushing yards on a career-low 3.5 yards per carry. He also wasn’t as proficient of a pass-catching option as he was in the past, hauling in 51 targets for 436 yards and a touchdown.

All signs point towards his best days being behind him with his 2021 and 2022 campaigns serving as his peaks. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t still be productive and he should receive interest from teams in need of a veteran running back. Below, we’ll go over some potential landing spots for Ekeler in free agency.

Baltimore Ravens

Every running back under the sun is going to be linked to Baltimore this offseason and Ekeler is no exception. Ravens running backs have been somewhat cursed in recent years as injuries to the likes of JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards have forced the franchise to scramble for stopgaps in the middle of their campaigns.

Ekeler would provide a versatile option for an offense that is always looking for weapons for Lamar Jackson. Ekeler’s skills as both a pass-catcher and pass-blocker out of the backfield could be useful for the two-time MVP and the offense as they try to get over the hump in the AFC.

Philadelphia Eagles

The back half of Philly’s 2023 season was a disaster, but running back D’Andre Swift was at least consistent. He notched 1,049 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the year, but the kicker is that he’s also set to become a free agent this offseason. The Eagles could just simply replace him with a veteran like Ekeler.

The connection here is new OC Kellen Moore, who served as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023. Everyone in Philly will be under pressure in 2024 and the new OC will most likely want to bring in familiar faces who know how to operate in his system. If he’s unable to get another one of his former tailbacks in Pollard, then Ekeler could get a call to the City of Brotherly Love.

Denver Broncos

Piggy-backing off Ekeler reuniting with Moore, he could also reunite with another one of his former OCs with Joe Lombardi in Denver. It was under Lombardi that Ekeler had the best two seasons of his career and he could jump ship to an AFC West rival to help them get over the hump and into the playoffs. It would also be a homecoming for the veteran considering that he is from nearby Eaton, CO.

The problem here is the presence of starting running back Javonte Williams and backup Jaleel McLaughlin, the latter of whom proved to be productive as an undrafted rookie in 2023. If the Broncos decide that they need a veteran running back for a committee, Ekeler would be a prime choice.

Houston Texans

Houston was the league’s biggest surprise in 2023 and that was due to the team hitting on a bonafide franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Even with their success, the Texans’ run game was merely decent as Devin Singletary finished with just around 900 rushing yards while Dameon Pierce experienced a sophomore slump.

Singletary is also set to become a free agent, opening the door for the upstart team to find a veteran replacement. Even past his prime, a veteran like Ekeler could be a valuable asset for the development of Stroud and it would make sense for Houston to pursue him.